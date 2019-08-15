Jets vs. Falcons

The Jets take on the Falcons in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson reacts to a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper makes the catch against New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dumps off a pass to running back Ito Smith under pressure from New York Jets linebacker Tarell Basham during the first quarter of a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes a catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before facing the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in Atlanta.
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups before facing the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in Atlanta.
