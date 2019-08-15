Jets vs. Falcons

TODAY'S PAPER
The Jets take on the Falcons in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson reacts
Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson reacts to a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper makes the
Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper makes the catch against New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams sacks
Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dumps off a
Photo Credit: AP/Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dumps off a pass to running back Ito Smith under pressure from New York Jets linebacker Tarell Basham during the first quarter of a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes
Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes a catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver during the first half a preseason game Thursday in Atlanta.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before facing
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before facing the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in Atlanta.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups before facing the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in Atlanta.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups before facing the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in Atlanta.

