The Falcons have the seventh-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging 372.5 yards per game. They have elite talent at quarterback and wide receiver. Their offensive ability scares opposing defenses.

But things aren’t as super as they were last season. The Falcons enter their game against the Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium having lost three in a row — all against the AFC East. First-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is being criticized for a lackluster offense averaging just 13.7 points per game during a three-game skid against the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots. They’ve scored 17, 17 and seven points the last three games. By comparison, the Falcons were held to under 20 points just once all of last season.

During a 3-0 start to this season, the Falcons offense averaged 29 points. In last week’s Super Bowl rematch, Atlanta mustered just seven points. No wonder Falcons coach Dan Quinn, a former Jets assistant coach, is a bit down.

“Well, I’m bummed for sure because of a couple of things, and I’ll tell you what I like and where we’re at,” Quinn said. “It’s always difficult when you don’t play as well as you can.”

The Falcons’ issues can’t be attributed to just the Super Bowl hangover. But you do remember what happened, right?

Atlanta led New England, 28-3, in Super Bowl LI before losing 34-28, as the Pats pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Falcons carried that epic meltdown with them the entire offseason, but the 3-0 start dismissed any discussion of a hangover.

Now?

“The turnover margin was a real factor for us so far,” said Quinn of his team that’s tied for 26th in takeaway/giveaways. “We’ve really prided ourselves in that spot, and I use the term margin — it’s not just as a one-sided, offensively or defensively – we haven’t gotten as many takeaways defensively as I would have hoped for or even expected.”

Of course, the Falcons had to defend Sarkisian, who just hasn’t produced the same type of offense his predecessor Kyle Shanahan did last season. Shanahan had the Falcons rolling on offense, leading the NFL in points and second in yards per game. It was such a fantastic year for Ryan, who won the MVP award after throwing 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He also averaged a career-high 309 passing yards per game.

Under Sarkisian, Ryan has thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Ryan has an 81.0 quarterback rating and completed 64.5 percent of his passes during the losing streak. Julio Jones, that elite receiver, picked up his first touchdown of the season in the rematch against the Patriots. He has produced just one 100-yard game through six weeks. Last season, Jones had three 100-yard games at this stage last season, including a 300-yard receiving game.

“When things are going bad it’s easy to point the fingers at this person that person,” Jones told reporters this week. “It’s on all of us take it upon ourselves to fix it. I feel Sark is doing a great job of calling plays. We just have to go out there and execute.”

The Jets are not buying into the narrative that the Falcons are a team in trouble. Not with their offensive potential.

“They’re seventh in the league in offense,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “They put a lot of things together. They may have a hiccup here or there, but they can run the ball and they can throw the ball. That’s without question so they’re scary coming in. I don’t worry about them not coming together. I just hope they don’t score a bunch of points.”