There will be some welcome sights and sounds when the Jets hold practice inside MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

Fans will be back in the building and there will probably be some loud "J-E-T-S. Jets! Jets! Jets!" chants for Robert Saleh’s first practice inside his new home building.

"It’s going to be great," Saleh said. "I’ve heard a lot about these fans. I can’t wait to see them all."

The Jets have had a few open practices at their Florham Park, New Jersey, facility. But the annual Green and White practice will mark the first time Jets fans will be in MetLife since Gang Green beat the Steelers on Dec. 19, 2019. The Jets played all of last season in their cavernous stadium that holds 82,500 with the seats empty because of COVID-19.

"It’s going to be lit," running back Ty Johnson said. "That’s a huge stadium and for it to be empty during game day it’s like we’re out there practicing but in a game uniform. I think it’s going to be amazing.

"The Jets fan base, they’re lit. They love this team. I think it’s going to be great. It’s going to be awesome. Just being able to have that experience again."

If the fans had been allowed to attend games last year, no doubt the Jets and former coach Adam Gase and quarterback Sam Darnold would have heard loud boos often during a 2-14 season.

But there is excitement surrounding this year’s revamped Jets’ team that will be led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and could feature a total of 12 new starters on both sides of the ball.

A lot of the optimism starts with Salah. The former 49ers defensive coordinator has brought a different energy to the Jets.

The average fan knows Saleh from the passion he shows on the sideline when his defenses would make a big play. He’s been relatively reserved as a head coach during training camp, but Saleh is a presence and has strong messaging for the players and everyone inside the Jets’ building.

"He’s an ultra-smart, high-energy individual that anybody would want to follow," said special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, who is working with his third head coach with the Jets. "I think he’s going to do an outstanding job."

Saleh said this practice won’t be much different than what they’ve been doing thus far in training camp. There won’t be any live tackling, but they will allow the two teams to move the football down the field as they try to simulate a game as much as possible.

The Jets haven’t done that much during camp. Saleh also said they wouldn’t split up the teams. It will be the first-team offense against the first-team defense. The same goes for the second and third teams.

"There’s going to be a lot more moving the ball, a lot more organic transitions with regards to punt, kickoff, field goal; just going through those gymnastics," Saleh said. "We’ll have coaches in the box, so we’ll try to simulate a game-like experience without actually picking teams.

"We’re trying to simulate each player simulating half of football at some point throughout the entire practice. It’ll be good, it’s going to be fun. We’re looking forward to getting out there and getting the fans engaged and getting used to MetLife a little bit."

Notes & quotes: Guard Alex Lewis was placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list. The Jets have received a roster exemption for him. Lewis left practice Thursday. Saleh said Lewis was being evaluated for a head injury. Last season, Lewis was put on the non-football injury list and sought medical help for an issue unrelated to football … Right tackle George Fant was activated from the COVID-19 list.