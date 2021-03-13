Joe Douglas has everything he needs to quickly upgrade the Jets’ roster, but he has to be more willing to spend than last year.

The Jets have a new head coach that players want to play for, multiple first-round picks the next two years and they currently have roughly $69 million to spend in free agency. It will be up to the Jets' general manager to spread that cash around and address the many needs the Jets have on both sides of the ball.

"We’re very well-positioned with the capital we have, with where we are financially," Douglas said. "We feel we’re well-positioned to start this offseason and really improve this roster."

It would be surprising if Douglas isn’t aggressive in free agency, which begins Monday, when teams can start negotiating with players. The Jets went 2-14 last season and need reinforcing at just about every position.

Last year, Douglas’ first offseason as a GM, he made rebuilding the offensive line his mission. He worked methodically and kept his spending down. The Jets ended up carrying over roughly $27 million in cap space from last year.

The offensive line still needs work, along with wide receiver, edge rusher, running back — you name it. Douglas said he and new coach Robert Saleh are "both looking for explosive, dynamic playmakers."

Douglas believes in building a team through the draft and using free agency to supplement the roster. But there are some quality and impactful playmakers in this class that are going to demand top dollar. Douglas will have to pay for them.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"If the opportunity and the value meet," Douglas said, "that’s going to be the point where we’re going to be aggressive and get someone that we feel good about, helping this team not only on the field, but with the culture and inside the building."

Money aside, the addition of Saleh could make the Jets appealing to free agents. Saleh has injected life into the team with his passionate demeanor and proven ability to game plan and get the most out of his players as a defensive coordinator.

Some of Saleh’s former players with the 49ers and Seahawks could be on the Jets’ radar, including San Francisco cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett and K’Waun Williams.

"There’s always comfort and familiarity," Saleh said. "It’s almost human nature to gravitate to people you’ve worked with and people you’ve been around."

The Jets still have one huge decision to make, and that’s at quarterback. Sam Darnold’s future with the Jets is very much in doubt. Douglas hasn’t committed to Darnold and even said he would take trade calls for him. The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the draft, which they could use to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Douglas doesn’t believe that uncertainty will affect the Jets’ ability to sign skill players. He has to do a better job than last year when Breshad Perriman was signed to replace Robby Anderson and Frank Gore was brought in to back up Le’Veon Bell. The latter was former head coach Adam Gase’s call, but Douglas bears responsibilty for not giving Darnold or the offense enough weapons to succeed.

Receivers the Jets could target are Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel. Aaron Jones, Kenyan Drake, Leonard Fournette, Tevin Coleman, Jerick MacKinnon and James Conner are among the running backs the Jets could pursue.

Edge rusher has been a glaring need for the Jets. In the last 15 years, only two Jets have recorded double-digit sacks: Muhammed Wilkerson (twice) and Calvin Pace (once). There are some free agents who would fit well in Saleh’s system: Shaq Barrett, Haason Reddick, Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue, Trey Hendrickson, Matt Judon and Bud Dupree.

No matter who the quarterback is, the offensive line needs improvement. The Jets are expected to be in the mix for two of the biggest names out there: Joe Thuney and Corey Linsley.

"We’re excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us," Saleh said. "We’re excited about what Joe and his staff have been able to accomplish since they’ve gotten here. Now it’s just a matter of being able to piece the whole thing together."