Joe Douglas continues to work on the offensive line.

The Jets are bringing back left guard Alex Lewis. He will sign a three-year, $18.6-million contract with $6-million guaranteed, a league source said.

Douglas, the Jets’ general manager, acquired Lewis from the Ravens last August for a 2020 seventh-round pick. Lewis played well, replacing Kelechi Osemele as the starting left guard the fourth game of the season. Lewis started the next 12 games before he was placed on IR with an ankle injury.

A fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, Lewis played 764 snaps for the Jets last season and allowed two sacks. He started 18 of the 20 games he played for the Ravens.

Lewis became the second offensive lineman that Douglas has reached an agreement with during the first two days of the NFL’s free-agent negotiation period. On Monday night, former Seahawks left tackle George Fant agreed on a three-year, $27.3 million contract.

Douglas still has plenty of work to do on the line as well other positions that need upgrades. The Jets have shown interest in Carolina guard Greg Van Roten, who went to Chaminade High School. They’re also expected to address the line in the draft. The Jets have the No. 11 pick and could select one of the top tackles if any of them are still available.