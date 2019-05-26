The Jets are expanding their search for a general manager.

Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer have emerged as candidates. The NFL Network reported that the Jets have requested permission to speak to Paton and Fitterer.

The other known candidates for the vacancy are Eagles director of player personnel Joe Douglas and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

The Jets are looking for a replacement for Mike Maccagnan, who was fired May 15. Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson will make the final decision, but coach and acting GM Adam Gase will have input.

Douglas and Kelly have worked with Gase. Paton and Fitterer haven’t. Paton often turns down interview requests, and did so with the Jets in 2015.

Paton has been with the Vikings' organization for 12 seasons. His primary focus is overseeing their scouting department. He works closely with general manager Rick Spielman, and has for many years, in Chicago, Miami and Minnesota.

Fitterer began with the Seahawks' organization in 2001 as an area scout. He has climbed the ranks and helped reshape Seattle’s roster. Some of the players the Seahawks have drafted during his tenure include Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.