FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets have not exactly been a machine when it comes to forcing turnovers on defense. They are tied for 19th in the NFL with five interceptions and are tied for 14th in recovering fumbles with five.

That’s where Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones could come in this Sunday. Jones has thrown eight interceptions and has lost eight fumbles.

Jets coach Adam Gase knows what it looks like when your young quarterback turns the ball over. It doesn’t look good. How much Jones and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold can limit turnovers could decide the game between the 1-7 Jets and the 2-7 Giants.

In last Sunday’s 26-18 loss to the Dolphins, Darnold threw for 260 yards and a touchdown. But the snap through the end zone that turned into a safety and the interception at the Miami 1-yard line are the lasting images.

“I think he does a good job of resetting, for the most part,” Gase said of Darnold on Friday. “You just have to eliminate those one-off plays. It’s the interception, it’s the snap through the end zone – it just doesn’t look good, optically. There’s a lot of things that were positive, but it gets wiped away with those two plays alone. He knows this.

Jones has been a turnover machine for the Giants, but Gase said he’s been impressed with the 22-year-old’s poise in and out of the pocket.

"It seems like he’s comfortable,” Gase said. “A lot of times, you get young players and when they get thrown in there they can kind of see too much, maybe. I feel like he knows where to go with the ball. The ball comes out pretty good. Some of these young quarterbacks go through a little of this stage where they might hold onto it a little bit too long and then the ball comes out. I know that’s one thing they’re always going to be focusing on – the ball security aspect of it. But you see a guy that’s trending in the right direction. He seems very calm.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets have had issues containing running quarterbacks, and that’s one of Jones’ strengths. He has rushed for 188 yards on 29 carries (6.5 average) with two touchdowns.

"We just have to do a good job keeping him in the pocket,” Gase said. “Our rush lanes have to be good. We have to make sure that we do a good job of keeping him in a phone booth. Don’t let him find the soft spot and take off and create a first down with his legs."

Gase, Adams OK

Gase said his mending fences conversation with Jamal Adams early in the week about the safety’s issues with the Jets fielding offers for him around the trade deadline was no big deal. “For me, I was moved on,” Gase said. “I told him, ‘Man, just keep trying to lead and play well and do everything you can to help us win.'"