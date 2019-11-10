TODAY'S PAPER
Jets defeated the Giants 34-27 on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs the ball against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs the football ahead of Giants free safety Antoine Bethea and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson during an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jamal Adams of the Jets reacts with teammates Marcus Maye and Blessuan Austin after tackling Darius Slayton of the Giants to prevent a first down during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants and Sam Darnold
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants and Sam Darnold of the Jets meet after their game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, right,
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, right, shakes hands with Jets head coach Adam Gase after the Jets defeated the Giants 34-27 in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass in the first half under pressure from Brian Poole of the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs the ball during the second quarter against Leonard Williams of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants is stopped on a 4th and 1 during the second quarter against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold of the Jets and head coach Adam Gase celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs the ball during the second quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to pass the football against the Jets during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaps
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaps with the football during the first half against the Jets in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks for
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks for an open receiver against the Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

