The spotlight was on Zach Wilson in his NFL preseason debut Saturday night, and it will shine on him going forward every time that he takes the field as the Jets quarterback.

Wilson led the first-team offense onto the MetLife turf against the Giants, carrying, for the first time in a game, a very heavy weight that isn’t leaving his shoulders anytime soon.

He was the No. 2 pick in the draft out of BYU, the quarterback that the Jets, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh are betting their futures on. Talk about pressure. But Wilson is taking it all in stride, keeping a level head as he goes through his first NFL training camp.

Wilson’s ups-and-downs in practice have been well documented. He is experiencing the usual first-year growing pains for a quarterback: He has to learn an offense, get to know his teammates and make quick decisions against NFL defenses.

Saleh said it’s "going to get worse before it gets better" for Wilson. But the first-time head coach also notes that the young quarterback is great at tuning out the noise, and just focusing on what he has to do on the next play and what he has to do to get better every day.

That’s something that could help Wilson in a rookie season when expectations on him are so high.

"I think I really learned it at BYU just because the ups and downs of the journey that come with playing quarterback," Wilson said. "I understand it’s part of the position and I think there are a lot more pros than there is cons. It doesn’t really tell the story when other people are watching."

Saleh said Wilson is like a sponge, always asking questions and trying to get more information.

"They don’t understand how detailed and what my reads are, what I’m thinking, what a receiver is doing," Wilson said. "They don’t understand any of that stuff. That’s why we keep our circle within us, and we do what we’re supposed to do as far as learning what we’re supposed to be learning. Just ignoring the outside noise and listening to what my coaches say."

All the work Wilson is putting in not only on the field, but away from it, watching film, in meetings and in one-on-one conversations with coaches on both sides of the ball give the Jets supreme confidence that they have a special player.

"The reality is, the result in training camp, is a much bigger deal for you guys than it is us," Saleh said, referring to the media. "It really is.

"His process is exactly where we want it to be. His study habits are exactly where we want it to be. His demeanor on the practice field is exactly where we want it to be. But the result is, that’s a pacifier to make people happy. He’s going in the direction that he needs to go. He’s got the right mindset. He’s doing everything that he needs to do and when it clicks it clicks."

The Jets are doing everything they can to take some of the emphasis off of Wilson being a savior and letting him develop comfortably and at his own pace. From that standpoint, they’re doing a far better job with Wilson than they did with Sam Darnold, who the Jets traded to Carolina 3 ½ weeks before the draft.

When the Jets drafted Wilson, Saleh told him over the phone, "this organization is going to lift you. Not the other way around." The pieces around and plan for Wilson are far different from Darnold.

Douglas has improved the offensive line, added and upgraded the receiver and running back rooms. Saleh brought Mike LaFleur with him from the 49ers to be the offensive coordinator. His system is run heavy behind the outside zone blocking scheme, which will open up the passing game.

The Jets also have more playmakers on Saleh’s defense. That also could take pressure off Wilson to have to do too much, but playing against that aggressive defensive line in practice is also helping prepare him for the season.

"I think that’s what’s so awesome about some of these tough looks our defense is giving us because that’s big for us," Wilson said. "Even if it’s not going to be like that in a game, I’m hoping the hardest looks we get are in practice, just to make it easier in the game.

"It’s cool to have to feel how to step through a pocket, move around, and still be able to make throws off balance, falling back, whatever it is, it’s great for us."