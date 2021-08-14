Rookie receiver Elijah Moore was unable to play in his first NFL game because of a quad injury that he suffered early in practice on Thursday.

It’s unclear at this point the severity of the injury that Moore sustained during one-on-one drills early in Thursday’s session.

The second-round pick from Ole Miss has been one of the stars in training camp. The Jets have heaped praise upon Moore for his work ethic, maturity and are confident that he will do everything necessary to be back as quickly as possible.

"You already know that if this is something, whether it’s little or not, he’s going to attack the heck out of it and make sure that he’s doing everything he can to get it back to 100%," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "So that part is the furthest from our worries."

Tackle battle

One of the roster spots that’s still seemingly up for grabs is right tackle.

The expected outcome is that Morgan Moses, who started 96 straight games for Washington before signing with the Jets, will get the nod over George Fant, last year’s starting right tackle. But the two have been rotating with the first team in practice since Fant returned last week from the COVID-19 list.

Moses started Saturday night against the Giants." It’s competitive," Saleh said. "They’re two professionals. I’m actually enjoying the fact that those two talk all the time about technique and they’re helping one another out, I think it’s pretty cool. They exemplify professionalism and it’s been fun to watch."

Guarded optimism

The Jets hope that rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (right pec strain) will return to practice this week and possibly play next Saturday in Green Bay.

Vera-Tucker has missed seven straight practices, but he ramped up his work on side fields last week. Saleh said the Jets are "not worried about him at all" physically or mentally since Vera-Tucker has participated in every meeting and walkthrough.

"Those walkthrough reps are valuable for him, extremely valuable," Saleh said. "But anytime you don’t get those live reps — like I said all the way from the beginning, ‘Every player, every rep matters.’ So yeah, he is missing it, but he’s got great intent, he’s studying, and if there’s anyone on this roster that can make up for it, I think he’d be one of them."

Two-minute drill

The Jets will have one practice and a walk-through in Florham Park, N.J. before traveling to Green Bay for two joint practices with the Packers Wednesday and Thursday. The Jets play the Packers next Saturday . . . Before the game, a moment of silence was held for Gregg Knapp, the Jets passing game specialist who passed away last month following a terrible accident when he was struck by a car while biking.