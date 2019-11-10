Jets Q & A: Playoffs? Yes, 2-7 Jets still believe

Did the Jets talk about making a playoff push after this game?

Yes, they did. No athlete is going to say the season is over until they’re mathematically eliminated. The Jets only have two wins. But they certainly needed this one just for their own mental state after three straight bad losses.

“We need every win from now because we still have a chance,” Sam Darnold said. “If we get on a roll here and we win out we’ve got a chance at the playoffs. Guys know this and we’re excited to get back to work.”

Darnold also said he believes the Jets turned the corner with this victory. They play the Redskins next week so the Jets have a chance at a two-game winning streak.

Why didn’t Le’Veon Bell finish the game?

Bell was banged up heading into the game, and took a hard shot to his ribs that kept him down for a while. Bell had been slowed by a sprained knee and ankle during the week. Bilal Powell carried the ball on the Jets’ last series.

“I was a little sore because I hurt my ribs earlier in the game,” Bell said. “...I didn’t want to go in there and take too many more carries on my body.”

Bell had 18 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 34 yards. He said he would be OK to play next week.

“It was one of those situations where he had been taking some shots,” Adam Gase said. “With what we were running we all thought that was the best thing for us to do.”

How did the Jets hold Saquon Barkley to just 1 yard rushing?

It was clear they were going to let Daniel Jones beat them. They were all over Barkley every time he touched the ball.

“That’s what we do best – stop the run,” defensive lineman Steve McLendon said.

The Giants’ star back carried the ball 13 times and didn’t have a single rush for more than 3 yards. The Jets actually came into this game first in the NFL, holding opposing backs to 3.13 yards per carry.

“A lot of pride,” Jamal Adams said in holding Barkley down. “That was our focus. He’s a great football player, probably one of the best backs in the league. I have a ton of respect for him. Holding him to 1 yard, that’s big. Who else has done that?”

How did Nathan Shepherd reestablish himself?

The second-year lineman was on the bubble before the season after an unimpressive rookie campaign. Then he was suspended six games by the NFL.

But with the trade of Leonard Williams, and the way coordinator Gregg Williams rotates guys in and out, Shepherd got his shot Sunday and he came through.

Shepherd recorded his first career sack on Sunday and had three tackles for loss – two more than all of last year.

“It felt amazing,” Shepherd said. “I’m just so happy to be back with my D-line, defense, my coaches. To be able to share this with them, is amazing.”