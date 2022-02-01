Jets' girls flag football league expansion event
Scenes from the Jets' girls flag football league expansion event at the team's training facility on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. 16 Long Island high school teams — eight from Nassau and eight from Suffolk — are joining the league.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Jets vs. Texans Photos: Jets vs. Dolphins Photos: Jets vs. Bills Photos: Jets vs. Bengals Photos: Jets vs. Patriots Photos: Jets vs. Falcons in London NFL photos: Jets 27, Titans 24 Week 3 photos: Jets at Broncos Photos: Jets vs. Patriots Photos: Jets vs. Panthers Photos: Jets vs. Packers preseason Photos: Jets-Packers joint practices Photos: Jets vs. Giants preseasoon Photos: Jets training camp