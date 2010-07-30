Jets give Tannenbaum, Ryan contract extensions

The Jets handed out a pair of contract extensions Friday - but not to cornerback Darrelle Revis or center Nick Mangold.

The team announced extensions for coach Rex Ryan and general manager Mike Tannenbaum, new deals that will lock up both through 2014.

Ryan, who went 9-7 in his first season as an NFL head coach and guided the Jets to the AFC Championship Game, was given a two-year extension. He originally signed a four-year deal worth roughly $12 million.

Tannenbaum, entering his 14th season with the organization, received a five-year extension.

Owner Woody Johnson credited the two men's vision and determination and said his reason for extending them stems from his desire to keep what he believes is a winning combination intact.

"Our franchise is heading in the right direction, and I believe that continuity is important,'' Johnson said in a statement. "Mike and Rex have demonstrated the passion, commitment and expertise to get us to our ultimate goal - winning a Super Bowl."

Still, with three of the Jets' "Core Four" looking for new deals, it will be interesting to see how this plays out with Revis, Mangold and linebacker David Harris.

In Revis' case, at least there's been recent dialogue. After weeks of inactivity, the two sides have had conversations within the last couple of days, according to a league source. But whether those resurgent talks are enough to break the stalemate and get Revis into training camp on time when the players report to SUNY Cortland Sunday remains to be seen.

Coles signed

As expected, the Jets signed wide receiver Laveranues Coles to a one-year deal Friday. This marks the third stint with the organization for Coles, 32, who ranks fourth in franchise history in receptions (459), fifth in receiving yards (5,941) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (37). He has spent seven seasons with the Jets.