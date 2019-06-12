The Jets will honor Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Mawae on Oct. 21 at halftime of the team's Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Patriots.

Mawae was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February. The center started 118 games over eight seasons with the Jets from 1998-2005, earning six Pro Bowl nominations and two first-team All-Pro honors.

The team also announced its other game themes and giveaways for the upcoming 2019 season. Among the giveaways: a limited-edition Star Wars player bobblehead as part of the team's first "Star Wars Day" in Week 12 against the Raiders on Nov. 24. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive the bobblehead. It's unclear which player will be featured on the bobblehead.

The Jets also will unveil their all-time player team, as voted on by fans, during their Week 6 game against the Cowboys on Oct. 13. The game will be part of the league-wide NFL 100 initiative celebrating the NFL's 100-year anniversary. The members of the Jets' all-time team will participate in a pre-game parade and a special ceremony. Fans who take part in the voting will be entered to win a pair of Jets season tickets.

Below is the full list of Jets' game themes and giveaways (all times Eastern):

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 8, vs. Buffalo Bills): Green Out; Jets flag giveaway

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 16, vs. Cleveland Browns): First Responders Night; Rally towel giveaway

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 13, vs. Dallas Cowboys): NFL 100/Crucial Catch Pediatric Cancer/Whiteout; Rally towel giveaway

Week 7 (Monday, Oct. 21, vs. New England Patriots): Kevin Mawae Hall of Fame Night

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 10, vs. Giants): Salute to Service

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 24, vs. Oakland Raiders): Star Wars Day/Anti-Bullying; Limited-edition Star Ward player bobblehead giveaway

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 8, vs. Miami Dolphins): Kids Day featuring WWE

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 22, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): Fan Appreciation Game/Fan Hall of Fame ceremony