FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets added another name to their list of candidates for their vacant general manager position.

They have requested permission to speak to Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot, according to the NFL Network. Fontenot is the fifth person the Jets have reportedly sought to interview.

The other candidates are Eagles director of player personnel Joe Douglas, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer.

The interviews are expected to start later this week – perhaps as early as Thursday. It’s unclear whether Douglas, who is considered a leading candidate, or Paton will take the interview. Paton has turned down many interviews, including one with the Jets in 2015 before Mike Maccagnan was hired.

The Jets fired Maccagnan two weeks ago.

Fontenot has been with the Saints for 16 years, the last six in his current role. He’s worked closely with assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and coach Sean Payton to help build the roster. Fontenot also supervises the advance scouting of upcoming opponents.