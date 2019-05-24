The Jets' general manager search is starting to heat up.

According to the NFL Network, the Jets have requested permission to speak to Eagles executive Joe Douglas and Bears executive Champ Kelly.

They both have worked with Adam Gase and have been linked to the Jets’ GM vacancy since Mike Maccagnan was fired last week.

Gase was appointed acting general manager by Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. It was expected that whoever runs the football department would be a person with whom Gase has a previous relationship.

It’s become apparent that Gase and Maccagnan did not have a good working relationship, but Johnson and Gase said that wasn’t the reason for Maccagnan being relieved of his duties.

Gase also downplayed that he wants someone he knows or has worked with before, and he dismissed the idea that whomever the Jets hire would defer to him.

“I don’t really hang out with yes men," Gase said Thursday before the Jets closed out their first week of OTAs. “So if it’s somebody I already know it’s probably somebody that’s not going to be a yes man. I don’t associate myself with people like that."

As much as Gase said it will be Johnson’s decision, the Jets coach is heavily involved in the process. Gase expects to be a part of the interviews.

“I’m obviously going to have interaction,” Gase said. “I’m going to have time with anybody that we bring in.”

Douglas was mentioned as a leading candidate not long after Maccagnan was fired. He and Gase worked together for one season with the Bears.

Currently, Douglas is the Eagles director of player personnel. He’s worked as Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s right-hand man the past three years and helped assemble the Philadelphia roster that won the Super Bowl two years ago.

Douglas previously worked for the Ravens and was instrumental in Baltimore drafting quarterback Joe Flacco in 2008.

Kelly is the Bears assistant director of player personnel. He worked with Gase in Denver and Chicago.

When the Jets hire a new general manager, the job duties and reporting structure will remain the same. Gase is responsible for coaching the team and the new general manager is in charge of the roster – and both will report to Johnson.

“Whoever the GM is will have the final say on the roster,” Gase said. “If there’s ever a disagreement, our job is to hash it out. At the end of the day, that guy or that person will have the call. They’ll have the call and the final say.”