FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said he’d be open to the idea of carrying only two quarterbacks for the duration of the season, meaning that Teddy Bridgewater could very well be on the trading block.

“We can very easily keep three quarterbacks and, if something were to arise, we can go to two,” Maccagnan told WFAN’s Boomer & Gio. “In terms of saying, hey, we’re going to keep two or keep three, there’s nothing to stop us from keeping three. There’s nothing to stop us from keeping two. We feel very good about that quarterback room.”

Although Maccagnan didn’t point out Bridgewater by name, he’s really the only reasonable option. Sam Darnold is untouchable, and Josh McCown is 39 and sitting on a $10 million salary for this year. Bridgewater is 25, has shown he isn’t hampered by his old injury, and is only signed through this season.

Bridgewater has been impressive in coming back from knee surgery, but hasn’t eclipsed Darnold’s star power. In two preseason games, he’s 17-for-23 for 212 yards. He's thrown two touchdowns with an interception.

Kicker conundrum

Todd Bowles said the Jets could have to look for a kicker outside their current roster. Five-year veteran Cairo Santos is sidelined with a groin injury and Taylor Bertolet — who went undrafted in 2016 — is currently the Jets’ primary kicker, though that might change. If Santos can’t get in before the season begins, Bowles said “it’s possible” their starting kicker will be someone else entirely. “Can’t kick sight unseen,” Bowles said of Santos. “The other guy has been doing a good job, so we’ll see.” Bertolet made a 45-yard field goal against the Falcons in the second preseason game, along with two extra points.

Jet streams

LT Kelvin Beachum (foot) and RG Brian Winters (abs) returned to the first-team offense Monday and participated in team drills. The duo was previously expected to miss most, if not all, of the preseason.