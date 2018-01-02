TODAY'S PAPER
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan plans to be active in free agency

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan before a game against

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan before a game against the Titans at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said Tuesday the franchise will be very active in free agency this spring.

The Jets have a projected $80 million in salary cap space for 2018. If and when the Jets cut defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, the team gets an additional $11 million in cap space.

With so much money available, the Jets have to make the right decisions with it.

“I think we’ll be very active in free agency but again we haven’t set our final decisions on allocating our resources,” Maccagnan said in his end-of-season news conference with the beat writers. “I do think we have a lot of potential to improve this team going forward and focus on players we can acquire from a talent standpoint that kinda fit in what we want to do both from an ability and a character standpoint and we have the potential to move this team forward.”

The Jets have 16 unrestricted free agents they need to address, including veteran quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown had a career-year for the Jets before breaking his left hand Dec. 10 at Denver that ended his season after 13 starts. Maccagnan said he’s open to McCown returning but understands the dynamics of it.

“Based on what Josh has done, I would have no problem bringing him back but of course that’s another thing that’s going to play itself out here over time,” Maccagnan said. “He’s a free agent, he obviously has to make the determination from his end with his family if he wants to do. Everything from our standpoint has been extremely positive with Josh.”

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

