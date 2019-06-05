The Jets reportedly circled back with the four candidates for their general manager position, and held a second round of talks with them Tuesday night.

ESPN reported that the Jets spoke to Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and coach Adam Gase had interviewed those candidates over a four-day stretch from Friday to Monday. Douglas has been considered the favorite for the job, but Fitterer’s prospects have picked up some steam recently.

Gase worked with Douglas and Kelly previously. It was believed that Gase would want someone with whom he had a past or existing relationship to be the Jets general manager. Gase and Mike Maccagnan, who was fired three weeks ago, did not always see eye-to-eye.

On Tuesday, Gase said he hoped the Jets would make a decision before next weekend, which is the start of a quiet period in the NFL. A hire is expected soon.

Gase has said Johnson would have the final say on who the next general manager is.