FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase participated in the interviews with the four Jets general manager candidates, and hopes they have someone in place before the league goes into its quiet period next weekend.

“I hope so because it would be nice to do that,” Gase said Tuesday morning before minicamp. “But at the end of the day, how ever long it takes us to get the right guy, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Jets have interviewed Eagles director of player personnel Joe Douglas, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

Gase wouldn’t say whether there are any more candidates the Jets want to interview.

Douglas is considered the leading candidate to replace Mike Maccagnan. Douglas and Kelly previously worked with Gase, who is the acting GM. But Gase said it would be Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson’s decision.

“It was a great process we’ve gone through so far,” Gase said. “We’ll keep huddling up and figuring out where we are with that until Christopher is ready to make a decision. Once that happens you guys will know about that quickly.

“Christopher’s going to make the decision. That’s as far as I want to go with this.”

The Jets are hosting a three-day minicamp this week and will have their last four OTAs next week before the NFL essentially shuts down until training camp.