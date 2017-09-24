Offense: B

Josh McCown had a quarterback rating of 126.3 and a 69-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. It was McCown’s best throw of the season. The running back rotation yielded 103 total yards and rookie Elijah McGuire averaged 4.9 yards per carry. McCown was sacked twice but had time in the pocket to complete passes to six different targets. Offensive coordinator John Morton used an offensive linemen as tackle-eligible 14 times in the game. He even used linebacker Lawrence Thomas, who caught a third quarter reception for a first down on a third-and-one. The Jets didn’t have starting right guard Brian Winters, but Dakota Dozier started and filled in nicely. Dolphins star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finished with four tackles, zero quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Defense: B

The run defense held the Dolphins to just 30 rushing yards. Jay Ajayi finished with 16 yards on 11 carries and couldn’t find many running lanes. The Jets said if they contained the run it would lead to a much better pass rush. Jay Cutler was sacked three times and hurried seven times. He was picked off once. The Jets defense held the Dolphins to 1-for-12 on third down and backup safety Terrence Brooks had two interceptions, one on Cutler and another on punter Matt Haack, who tried to complete a pass on a fake punt. Safety Jamal Adams was outstanding. He had a sack, two tackles for losses, a pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Special teams: B

Chandler Catanzaro missed his first field goal try of the season, a 45-yard knuckleball that was wide left, but he made two others from 40 and 22 yards. New returner Jeremy Kerley played it safe on one punt return by calling a fair catch when he clearly had some room to run. Kerley averaged 7.8 yards a return. Punter Lachlan Edwards had three of his five punts land inside the 20 and he booted a 61-yarder.

Coaching: B

Todd Bowles addressed his team on Saturday night regarding comments by President Trump and the positive vibes the talk generated seemed to carry over into the game. Several players said it kept the theme about unity and after a 0-2 start to the season, the Jets are now 1-2 with a winnable game next week against Jacksonville. Bowles and the defensive coaches didn’t change much of their scheme, and it resulted in success especially against the run, allowing for more blitzes to be called. Morton called a strong game as the offense gained 336 yards total.