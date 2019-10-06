Jets grades: Offense gets another F

OFFENSE: The Jets scored their first offensive touchdown since Week 1 and converted their first third down since Week 2. Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln? The Jets’ offense continues to be terrible. The line gave up 10 sacks to a team that only had three in their first four games. Quarterback Luke Falk gave the Eagles more points than he gave the Jets. He had three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble. The first interception was a pick-6 and the fumble was returned for a TD. The Jets had just 128 yards of offense, which was a 23-yard improvement from their last game.

Grade: F

DEFENSE: They allowed a relatively easy touchdown drive on the Eagles’ first possession, and another one late in the first half. But for the most part the Jets contained Carson Wentz and the Eagles. Wentz only threw for 189 yards and one touchdown. The Jets did have Daryl Roberts on tight end Zach Ertz when he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half. Jamal Adams would have been a better choice. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was re-inserted in the starting lineup, but he had his usual struggles in coverage and with penalties. But defense clearly is not the Jets’ biggest issue.

Grade: B-

SPECIAL TEAMS: They helped the Jets’ offense break their string of 39 series without a touchdown. Trenton Cannon recovered an Eagles’ fumble on a punt in the red zone. On the next play, the Jets scored their first offensive touchdown since Sept. 8. Sam Ficken badly missed a 55-yard field goal. It was wide right. It was an odd choice to kick from that far and into the wind, but that’s how little confidence Adam Gase had in his offense.

Grade: B-

COACHING: The offense is a mess. This is Gase’s baby and he has to accept responsibility for its ineffectiveness. Other teams are on their second- and third-string quarterbacks and are finding ways to move the football. The Jets look like they’re stuck in mud. Gase also made the choice of not fully preparing Falk for this game. Sam Darnold took the first-team reps on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s clear they believed he would be cleared from his bout with mono. It was shortsighted to not give Falk more reps in practice just in case he had to start for just the second time in his career. His inexperience showed.

Grade: F