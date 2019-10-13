Jets' grades: 'A' sharp game in every phase

OFFENSE

They came to play, finally. Having Sam Darnold back was a big help. He was sharp, playing for the first time in three games, and Adam Gase finally opened up the playbook. The Jets do have other players besides Le’Veon Bell. The Jets scored three first-half touchdowns. They had two offensive touchdowns in the first four games. They had 247 net yards at offense at the half – 15 more than they had in two games combined. Robby Anderson had a 92-yard touchdown reception and tight end Ryan Griffin a 5-yard TD catch with 27 seconds left in the first half. Neither had been utilized much in the first four games. Overall, they had up 382 yards of offense and Darnold was only sacked twice.

GRADE: A-

DEFENSE

They came up big throughout, and especially at the end. They made the huge play and stop of the game, denying the Cowboys the tying two-point conversion with 43 seconds left. The defense also had some impressive stands deep in their own territory. Stopping Dallas on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 on their own 7 brought as much energy to the team and the building as Darnold’s return. Overall they held the No. 1 offense in the league to 382 yards of offense, and no touchdowns until there was 6:30 left in the game.

GRADE: A-

SPECIAL TEAMS

Remember the kicker issues in the preseason and first game of the season? They seem to be gone. Kicker Sam Ficken made his three extra points and the key 38-yard field goal with 3:24 left that put the Jets up eight. The defense made it hold up in the end. Punter Lachlan Edwards continues to be solid. He averaged 45.3 yards per punt and had one inside the 20.

GRADE: A

COACHING

The Jets looked prepared and like an NFL team on Sunday. Their offense moved the ball and put up points. The offensive line was improved, allowing eight fewer sacks than last week against the Eagles. The defense was strong and coordinator Gregg Williams called a great play on the two-point conversion, blitzing and forcing Dak Prescott to throw an incomplete pass.

GRADE: A-