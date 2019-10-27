OFFENSE: F

Adam Gase’s group started great but fizzled fast. Sam Darnold showed impressive mettle after the Monday night debacle against the Patriots leading a 93-yard touchdown drive on the Jets’ opening drive. He was 7-for-7 for 88 yards, including a 24-yard TD pass. It was all downhill from there. The Jets finished with 213 yards of offense. The offensive line continues to be a mess. Darnold was sacked eight times. He threw three interceptions. The Jets were 2-for-9 on third downs. The Jets ran for just 46 yards, and Le’Veon Bell was held to only 35 scrimmage yards.

DEFENSE: D-

They started miserably. Gregg Williams’ defense gave up a 66-yard run by Leonard Fournette on the second play of the game and a touchdown two plays later. They also allowed a 70-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to Chris Conley. Overall, the Jaguars had five plays of at least 29 yards. Minshew faced little pressure and made plays with his feet when he did. He rushed for more yards (28) than Bell (23) and threw three touchdown passes. The defense allowed Jacksonville to convert 8 of 17 third downs. The Jets also had some very costly penalties, including two 15-yard penalties on Jamal Adams on the same drive.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

The Jets' first possession started with a special teams penalty – another bad opening for Brant Boyer’s unit. They also started with one last week. The Jets gave up a 24-yard punt return by Dede Westbrook in the first half. They also weren’t in the right spot when Tyler Ervin muffed a punt early in in the second half. The Jets could have had the ball deep in Jacksonville’s territory. But it bounced nearly 15 yards forward and the Jaguars recovered it.

COACHING: F

All three units struggled for the second straight game. You have to start wondering how much the coaches are getting through to them and whether the players have stopped listening. The defense set a bad tone for the second straight week, allowing long touchdowns on the first series of the game. But the biggest concern is Gase’s offense. He was supposed to be a quarterback whisperer and offensive genius. Darnold seems to be regressing. Bell looks like an average running back. The Jets struggle protecting the quarterback, running, moving the football and rarely put together anything sustainable.