OFFENSE: The Jets scored on the first drive and then, for the second straight game, the offense sputtered the rest of the game. Sam Darnold didn’t throw three picks like last week in Jacksonville, but he threw a costly interception deep in Miami territory. Adam Gase still hasn’t figured out how to utilize Le’Veon Bell effectively. He carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards. The Jets finished with 83 net yards rushing against a team allowing 160.4 per game before Sunday. The Jets also had an awful quarterback-center exchange deep in their own territory in the fourth. Jonotthan Harrison snapped the ball over Darnold’s head and into the end zone. Darnold never moved and the Dolphins got a safety. The Dolphins allow 34 points per game. The Jets scored 18 points and Gase is supposed to be an offensive coach.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: The Dolphins matched their season-high point total of 21 in the first half. They finished with 26. The Jets defense let Ryan Fitzpatrick look like a Pro Bowl quarterback. Fitzpatrick threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins came into the game as the second-worst offense in the league – behind only the Jets. Miami finished with 316 net yards, more than 60 above their season average. The Jets’ secondary had a bad day. Jamal Adams made the wrong read on the first touchdown. Cornerback Daryl Roberts was beat several times and had a few costly penalties.

GRADE: F

SPECIAL TEAMS: A mixed bag. They started strong as Sam Ficken’s first kickoff landed on the 1 and was returned just 7 yards. But then there was a running-into-the-kicker penalty that was declined, Ficken missed a 49-yard field goal with a chance to give the Jets a 10-0 lead and a 15-yard fair catch interference penalty late in the third quarter. Vyncint Smith had a 78-yard kickoff return, which should have led to points. But Darnold’s interception negated that. Ficken ended up making three field goals.

GRADE: C

COACHING: The Jets continue to be a mess, especially on offense. It’s unfathomable that Bell can’t be utilized better. Darnold looks lost at times. Overall, the execution on both sides of the ball was poor. The Jets were penalized 10 times for 105 yards. They converted just 36-percent of their third downs and let the Dolphins convert 50 percent.

GRADE: F