OFFENSE: Moving the ball wasn’t as much of an issue for the Jets. It was punching it in when they did. They got into the red zone three times and were at the Titans’ 21 once. All four trips ended with a Jason Myers field goal. The Jets didn’t score an offensive touchdown for the second time in four games, and they’ve scored only three in the last five. They got the running game going as Isaiah Crowell reappeared, gaining 98 yards on 21 carries. It was his best day since rushing for a team-record 219 yards in Week 5. The Jets were more balanced, running it 33 times, but couldn’t get the big first down when they needed to kill clock late in the game.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: The game started with a Tennessee three-and-out and then came Trumaine Johnson's pick-6, the Jets’ first takeaway in six games. Things were looking up for the defense that was beaten badly the last two games, but the Jets couldn’t sustain that level. They gave up too many big plays once again and fell apart late. The Titans beat their defensive backs too easily in the second half. They had four plays of at least 25 yards in the fourth quarter, and five after halftime. At the end of the game, when it mattered, the defense crumbled. Penalties were a big problem – three on the game-winning drive.

GRADE: D-

SPECIAL TEAMS: Myers continues to be the Jets' MVP. He kicked field goals of 54, 34 and 43 yards in the first half alone and ended up with five. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis blocked a punt in the first half – his second of the season – and recovered it at the Tennessee 18. The Jets' offense went backward, so Myers made a field goal. The special teams also blocked a PAT. Returner Andre Roberts almost broke one for a touchdown. He took the second-half kickoff out of the end zone and went 59 yards before being pushed out of bounds. The offense stalled, though.

GRADE: A

COACHING: Lack of discipline and the inability to close games continue to be the constants under Todd Bowles. His players backed him and said it’s on them. Eleven penalties for 96 yards were killers, and the offense still looks broken. The Jets jumped out to the 16-0 lead because of the defense and special teams. The play-calling and late-game execution were bad. The Jets had only one fourth-quarter first down before the Titans took the lead – and it was on a penalty.

GRADE: D-