TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Grades: Give Jets an 'F' for offense, D-minus for coaching, defense 

On the bright side, a blocked punt, blocked PAT and Jason Myers' five field goals earn an 'A' for the special teams.

Josh McCown threw for only 128 yards and

Josh McCown threw for only 128 yards and no touchdowns in the Jets' 26-22 loss to the Titans on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/James Kenney) Photo Credit: AP/James Kenney

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

OFFENSE: Moving the ball wasn’t as much of an issue for the Jets. It was punching it in when they did. They got into the red zone three times and were at the Titans’ 21 once. All four trips ended with a Jason Myers field goal. The Jets didn’t score an offensive touchdown for the second time in four games, and they’ve scored only three in the last five. They got the running game going as Isaiah Crowell reappeared, gaining 98 yards on 21 carries. It was his best day since rushing for a team-record 219 yards in Week 5. The Jets were more balanced, running it 33 times, but couldn’t get the big first down when they needed to kill clock late in the game.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: The game started with a Tennessee three-and-out and then came Trumaine Johnson's pick-6, the Jets’ first takeaway in six games. Things were looking up for the defense that was beaten badly the last two games, but the Jets couldn’t sustain that level. They gave up too many big plays once again and fell apart late. The Titans beat their defensive backs too easily in the second half. They had four plays of at least 25 yards in the fourth quarter, and five after halftime. At the end of the game, when it mattered, the defense crumbled. Penalties were a big problem – three on the game-winning drive.

GRADE: D-

SPECIAL TEAMS: Myers continues to be the Jets' MVP. He kicked field goals of 54, 34 and 43 yards in the first half alone and ended up with five. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis blocked a punt in the first half – his second of the season – and recovered it at the Tennessee 18. The Jets' offense went backward, so Myers made a field goal. The special teams also blocked a PAT. Returner Andre Roberts almost broke one for a touchdown. He took the second-half kickoff out of the end zone and went 59 yards before being pushed out of bounds. The offense stalled, though.

GRADE: A

COACHING: Lack of discipline and the inability to close games continue to be the constants under Todd Bowles. His players backed him and said it’s on them. Eleven penalties for 96 yards were killers, and the offense still looks broken. The Jets jumped out to the 16-0 lead because of the defense and special teams. The play-calling and late-game execution were bad. The Jets had only one fourth-quarter first down before the Titans took the lead – and it was on a penalty.

GRADE: D-

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

New York Sports

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis scores the winning Jets lose 6th in a row after wasting 16-0 lead
Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman rappeled down the Yankees GM rappels down building for holiday show
Alec Ogletree #52 of the New York Giants Giants beat Bears in OT after blowing late lead
The New York Rangers bench reacts after they Rangers squander 3-0 lead, lose to Jets in a shootout
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) gets past Best: Jets bemoan their bad penalties . . . again
New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) breaks Cornerback Johnson bears burden of Jets collapse