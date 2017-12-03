Offense: B

The Jets had two wide receivers gain over 100 yards: Jermaine Kearse (9 catches, 157 yards) and Robby Anderson (8-107). Josh McCown was 26-for-36 passing for 331 yards with one touchdown and the quarterback also rushed for two more scores. The Jets never gave up on the running game and Matt Forte (15 carries) and Bilal Powell (18) helped the team rush for 157 yards. The Jets set a season-high in third-down conversion percentage (13-for-20, 65 percent), the first time in five weeks the Jets had converted at least 50 percent of their third downs.

Defense: C

It was a poor start for the defense. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a 32-yard reception on the first drive that resulted in his TD catch of 22 yards. On Kansas City’s second drive he caught a 36-yard TD pass. But Kelce had just one catch the rest of the game. The Jets sacked Alex Smith twice and knocked him down six times. However, there were too many big plays given up because of some zone coverage mistakes. The Jets gave up a 79-yard TD pass, a 70-yard scramble and a pair of 40-yard pass plays. But when the game hung in the balance with time winding down, the defense got a stop.

Special Teams: C

Returner JoJo Natson averaged 21 yards on a pair of kick returns. Chandler Catanzaro was 3-for-3 on field goals, including two in the second half. Punter Lachlan Edwards made a mistake on his first punt, sending it down the middle of the field to Tyreek Hill, who returned it 24 yards. Edwards had a net average of just 24.5.

Coaching: B

The Jets made the necessary adjustments to slow down Kelce after that first quarter and Kacy Rodgers and Todd Bowles kept the pressure on Smith by calling for blitzes, especially on third-and-long situations. Offensive coordinator John Morton called a good game and outside of the seven scrambles by McCown, the Jets ran the ball 42 times, including three end-arounds. Bowles wasn’t afraid to suspend Darron Lee and bench Muhammad Wilkerson for disciplinary reasons.