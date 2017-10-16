Offense: C

After a fast start produced a 14-0 lead, the Jets’ next five possessions led to three punts, a turnover and a kneeldown. Josh McCown passed for a season-high 354 yards but was picked off twice on poor throws, and the Jets ran for only 74 yards (3.1 average). They took some deep shots early, which was encouraging, but coordinator John Morton made some questionable play calls, particularly on third down.

Defense: D

Tom Brady had been sacked 16 times, but the Jets didn’t bring him down. He was hit four times and picked off once, by Buster Skrine, and Morris Claiborne made a nice breakup. Brady had time to find open receivers and moved around the pocket to avoid pressure. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was targeted 10 times, catching six for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Jets used a variety of players on him, but he used his 6-6 frame to make several key receptions. Skrine should have had a second interception but the ball hit his knee as he tried to secure it in the air.

Special teams: B

Lachlan Edwards averaged 41.8 yards and landed one punt inside the 20. Jeremy Kerley, who is quick to call for a fair catch, tried to return one late in the game, a poor decision. Kerley averaged minus-2 yards on two runbacks.

Coaching: C

The Jets called two third-quarter timeouts, which they could have used late in the game, prompting Matt Forte to say the play calls must be quicker. Morton got too cute when he dialed up two fake-end arounds.