Grading the Jets: Offense, defense, coaching all A's

OFFENSE: Sam Darnold and the offense continue to show vast improvement. Darnold led the Jets into the red zone on five of their first six legitimate series (not counting the knee they took at the end of the first half). The Jets’ first punt came late in the third quarter, on their eighth possession. Darnold engineered five scoring drives, three touchdowns and two field goals. He had his fourth career game of 300 passing yards (315) and didn’t throw an interception for the second time in three games. The Jets offense didn’t turn the ball over. They had 401 yards of total offense, one more than last week against the Redskins, which had been a season high. Robby Anderson and Ryan Griffin each got in the end zone for the second straight game.

GRADE: A

DEFENSE: The Jets’ No. 1 rushing defense stood up against Josh Jacobs (season-low 34 yards) and the Raiders. The defense stood up overall. The Jets held Oakland to a season-low 208 net yards of offense and kept the Raiders out of the end zone. Jamal Adams said he was upset they gave up three points. The Jets scored a defensive touchdown, as Neville Hewitt deflected a Derek Carr pass and Brian Poole corraled it and went in for the score. Carr threw for a season-low 127 yards — many passes were dropped — and had a season-worst 52.5 passer rating.

GRADE: A+

SPECIAL TEAMS: This was the second straight week that Brant Boyer’s unit prevented the Jets from getting straight A’s. But they played well overall. Sam Ficken made two field goals and all four extra-point tries. But he missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt just before the half. Returner Braxton Berrios let a punt that he probably should have fair caught go over his head, pinning the Jets’ offense on the 4-yard line. It didn’t hurt the Jets, though, as Darnold led a 96-yard drive. Berrios made up for it later with a 26-yard return that gave the Jets good field position.

GRADE: B

COACHING: The Jets have looked like a different team the last few weeks. You could point to the opponent the previous two games, but the Raiders have a winning record. The offense looks totally different. Adam Gase has the group clicking. A penalty negated what would have been a touchdown on the first drive of the game for the fifth straight week. They’ve been more efficient and effective. The defense, which had some hiccups early in the season, continues to stand out. Gregg Williams’ group is playing hard, fast and together, and making plays.

GRADE: A