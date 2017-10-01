Offense: B

Without starter Matt Forte (turf toe) the Jets running attack produced 256 yards as Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards on 21 carries. Rookie Elijah McGuire rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries. The pair had touchdown runs of 75 and 69 yards. Josh McCown was steady by staying with his underneath throws and he connected on one deep ball to Robby Anderson for 41 yards. But his backward pass was returned for a score and he was picked off when Powell slipped during a throw. McCown was sacked a season-high five times and starting right guard Brian Winters was flagged twice.

Defense: B

The pass rush moved quarterback Blake Bortles off his spot numerous times, knocked him down six times and deflected five of his throws. Defensive ends Kony Ealy and David Bass combined for four pass breakups, a quarterback hit, an interception, a sack and seven tackles. The run defense struggled to contain Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries. As a group, the Jets defense allowed 4.5 yards per carry but made some key stops when it was necessary.

Coaching: B

Todd Bowles has this team believing it can win some games. Bowles said how his team responded after losing a 10-point lead wouldn’t have happened three weeks ago. Now the Jets are tied for second in the AFC East with a chance to move over .500 if they defeat the winless Browns next week. The Jets practiced a fake punt in practice last week and they used it in the game, gaining 31 yards on the play late in the first half. After the play, a delay of game and a missed field goal spoiled what should have been a positive ending to the half.

Special teams: C

A missed field goal from 45 yards cost the Jets points at the end of the half. But Chandler Catanzaro’s game-winner from 41 yards wasn’t in doubt. Punt returner Jeremy Kerley needs to take some chances on returns and his 9-yard return in overtime proved big. Punter Lachlan Edwards, who completed a 31-yard pass on a fake punt, had an uneven day with a 40.3 net average. His last punt of the day, a 70-yarder, backed the Jags up to their own 3-yard line with 2:06 left in overtime.