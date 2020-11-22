Grading the Jets: Defense doesn't do enough in loss to Chargers

OFFENSE: The Jets scored four touchdowns for the first time this season, but it still wasn’t enough to get their first victory. They got nothing going early. After an opening-drive touchdown – that was helped by a blocked punt – the Jets totaled 53 yards in their next five series. Joe Flacco threw just eight passes, completing three of them. Flacco threw an awful interception for a pick-six after the defense forced a fumble. Down 24-6, the Jets opened up the offense in the second half. When they finally did, their receivers made plays. Rookie Denzel Mims had a strong game with three catches for 71 yards. Breshad Perriman caught a 49-yard touchdown. The Jets should have done it sooner.

GRADE: B-

DEFENSE: Gregg Williams’ group got off to a really good start. The defense sacked Justin Herbert on the opening series and forced a fumble on the Chargers’ second possession. But Herbert, a rookie, had his way with the Jets and their inexperienced secondary. Herbert threw for 277 yards by halftime. He ended completing a season-high 37 passes for a season-high 366 yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Allen caught 16 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. It was going to be a challenge for the Jets, who started three rookies in the secondary. The Chargers scored on five of six possessions at one point. The defense needed to come up with more stops. And two more roughing the passer penalties didn’t help.

GRADE: D

SPECIAL TEAMS: This unit also got off to a good start. Henry Anderson blocked a Chargers’ punt on their first series of the game, and it fired up the Jets. They scored on that drive. But kicker Sam Ficken, who was sidelined the prior three games with a groin issue, missed the extra point. It was the first of two that Ficken missed in the game. The Jets probably should have stuck with Sergio Castillo who was reliable in Ficken’s absence. The Jets continue to get little in the return game.

GRADE: C-

COACHING: They had the players ready at the start – all three phases. But overall, the offensive game plan left a lot to be desired. They wanted to run early to keep the Chargers’ pass rush down. They should have been attacking the corners from the beginning. There is no reason to play conservative at this point. Look what happened when they opened it up, which was a good adjustment. On defense, things looked too easy for Herbert for too much of the game. But the Jets haven’t quit on this staff or each other.

GRADE: C