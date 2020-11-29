OFFENSE: F

Sam Darnold returned and the Jets’ offense regressed. They went from scoring seven TDs in the two games he missed to none on Sunday. For those keeping tracking, the Jets didn’t score a touchdown in either game against Miami, and in this game, things went downhill fast. The Jets had a field goal on their first drive and got nothing on their next 10. Twice they were handed great field position because of turnovers and still came up empty. So much for Darnold playing with the three top receivers for the first time. He was 7-for-12 passing for 67 yards with two interceptions and two sacks after halftime. The Jets were 0-for-3 in the red zone and couldn’t convert a fourth-and-1.

DEFENSE: B-

The young secondary is a work-in-progress, but they’re not the reason the Jets lost. Gregg Williams’ group came to play. They sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick four times and forced and recovered fumbles on back-to-back series. But the defense wasn’t rewarded because of the ineptitude of the offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Rookie kicker Sergio Castillo accounted for the Jets’ only points with a 38-yard field goal. But he also missed a chip shot, a 29-yarder, just before the half. That series started from the Jets’ 7-yard line after Chris Herndon was flagged for an illegal block above the waist on Miami’s kickoff. Punter Braden Mann continues to impress. He averaged 47.7 yards on his six punts with a long of 58, two of them inside the 20.

COACHING: F

The Jets appeared to be moving in the right direction offensively, but this was a major step backward. The offense looked better with Joe Flacco running it. Maybe Adam Gase — who swears he’s not calling the plays — could utilize his slot receiver and tight ends more. Instead, 37-year-old Frank Gore had 21 touches. Jamison Crowder was thrown to five times and none of the Jets’ tight ends were targeted. Another move that could have been made if you’re really trying to win is bringing in Flacco and sit Darnold. He was off and made bad decisions.