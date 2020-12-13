OFFENSE: F

The Jets did it again. They made a team that doesn't have one of the best defenses look dominant. The Seahawks came in as the worst passing defense in the league. Sam Darnold threw for 132 yards and no touchdowns. The Jets didn’t score a touchdown for the third time this season. It’s the first time Seattle has kept a team out of the end zone this year. This is not the "Legion of Boom" by any means. It speaks to how bad the Jets are offensively. The Jets’ vaunted run game from a week ago disappeared. They finished with 69 rushing yards, 137 fewer than last week. Ty Johnson, who had 22 carries a week ago, finished with 16 yards on eight carries.

DEFENSE: F

Interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush’s first time calling plays in 10 seasons didn’t go well. The Jets couldn’t slow down the Seahawks. This was going to be a difficult matchup for the Jets’ young cornerbacks. But things came way too easily for Seattle. The Seahawks amassed 410 yards of offense and scored on six of their first nine series. One they just took a knee because they got the ball in the final seconds of the half. Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes and he didn’t even play three full quarters. The defensive gave up some big runs to Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde and allowed 174 rushing yards overall.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

It wasn’t a good day for Brant Boyer’s group. Kicker Sergio Castillo accounted for the Jets’ only points of the game with a field goal on the first series, but missed his next three. Punter Braden Mann had a 32-yard punt in the first half when he had a chance to pin the Seahawks deep. They took over on the 30-yard line and had a touchdown drive. One bright spot was Corey Ballentine returning a kickoff 66 yards to Seattle's 30. Castillo missed the field goal to end the series.

COACHING: F

This was the least competitive game the Jets have played all season. As it wore on, the Jets looked like a team that had lost its will to fight. That reflects poorly on the coaches. For the offense to not getting anything going against a porous defense is indicative of how Darnold has regressed under this coaching staff. Why is Frank Gore still getting more touches than the young players? And for the defense to let the Seahawks get whatever they wanted was troubling as well.