OFFENSE: The Jets’ offense scored fewer points than the Colts’ defense. It was Colts’ D 16, Adam Gase’s O, 7. That’s a big problem. Sam Darnold had an awful day. He threw three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns. He also was sacked in the end zone for a safety. Mistakes galore for Darnold and the Jets. The game-changer was the pick in the end zone. It was first-and-goal from the 7 and the Jets were only down 17-7. They never recovered. The Jets never got past midfield again. They Jets totaled 66 yards of offense over their next seven drives. Yes, the Jets were without many skill players and offensive linemen. But you still have to find a way to remain competitive and put together sustained drives. Darnold failed miserably at that on Sunday. That’s a really big problem.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: Phillip Rivers is still in the pocket looking for a receiver, and there isn’t a Jet near him. The Jets had zero pass rush against the veteran quarterback. Rivers had all afternoon to just sit back there and make throws. The Jets’ defense ended up with zero sacks and just one quarterback hit. They also didn’t force any turnovers. Indianapolis moved the ball easily. The Colts had four plays of at least 20 yards including a 45-yard catch-and-run by tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Indy scored a red-zone touchdown on its first series, after a defensive pass interference on former Colt Pierre Desir. The Colts were in Jets’ territory seven of the 10 times they had the ball.

GRADE: F

SPECIAL TEAMS: Josh Malone had a couple of short returns. But Malone also returned a kick 40 yards giving the Jets great field position on the fateful drive that ended with Darnold being picked off in the end zone. The Jets only gave up 32 yards in returns, but they didn’t kick off or punt much. (See the offense: one touchdown, three interceptions). Braden Mann had a disappointing 38-yard punt just before the half that helped the Colts get into field goal range. But Rodrigo Blankenship missed the attempt. Sam Ficken made his only extra point try so there’s that.

GRADE: C

COACHING: The Jets are 0-3 and have yet to play a competitive game. They’ve lost by 54 points. Gase’s offense looks terrible and Gregg Williams’ defense has yet to even come close to resembling last year’s Top 10 unit. Teams are running and throwing all over the Jets, and they’re facing no resistance or push back. The Jets are often sluggish at the start of games, on both sides, and they don’t fight back.

GRADE: F