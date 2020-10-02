Grading the Jets: F's everywhere except for special teams

OFFENSE

Sam Darnold had a highlight 46-yard touchdown run on the first series of the game that gave the Jets their first lead of the season. Not much to talk about after that. The Jets scored just one offensive touchdown for the third consecutive week. They moved the ball and got in the red zone four times, but they settled for field goals each time. They also couldn’t convert a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Darnold predictably rolled right, and his pass to Kalen Ballage was batted out of bounds. The offensive line didn’t protect Darnold at all. He was sacked six times by a defense that doesn’t have Von Miller and had just four sacks before Thursday. Darnold was slammed hard on his right shoulder on one of the sacks and was running for his life most of the game. By the way, has anyone seen Chris Herndon?

GRADE: F

DEFENSE

The Jets have been so undisciplined and prone to giving up big plays. Gregg Williams needs to do something about this. His defense was called for six personal fouls, and it cost them the game. Quinnen Williams was called for a face mask on third down late in the game, extending a Broncos drive that ended in points and gave Denver the lead for good. That was the only time the Jets got to Brett Rypien, who was making his first NFL start. In all, the defense committed eight penalties for 93 yards. They also never sacked Rypien despite a beat-up Broncos offensive line. That’s no sacks the last two weeks. They also let Rypien pick them apart for much of the game. He focused on cornerback Pierre Desir, who gave up two touchdowns, including a 48-yard score by rookie Jerry Jeudy. He got a little revenge with two interceptions, including a pick-six. But in the end, it didn’t matter. The Broncos had four plays of 31 yards or more.

GRADE: F

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sam Ficken for MVP. The Jets kicker made all five of his field-goal tries and gave the Jets the lead late in the game. It didn’t hold up because of everything above. Punter Braden Mann also made a touchdown-saving tackle. The Broncos ended up with a field goal on that drive.

GRADE: B+

COACHING

Once again, this all falls on Adam Gase and Williams. The defense has been so undisciplined to the point that it’s embarrassing. Gase’s offense also is embarrassing. The play-calling continues to be too conservative and predictable. During one deep red-zone trip, he called run plays for Frank Gore on first and second down, and then sent Gore out as the primary receiver on third-and-4 from the 8. It didn’t work. Then, on the two-point conversion, everyone knew Darnold would roll right and try to throw the ball. That’s what he did. So predictable.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GRADE: F