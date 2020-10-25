Grading the Jets: Offense a miserable failure in second half

OFFENSE: Adam Gase handed off the play-calling duties to coordinator Dowell Loggains. After a fast start — relatively speaking for this team — the Jets’ offense looked the way it had in the previous six games. The Jets’ three fourth-quarter drives resulted in minus-1 yard, 3 yards and minus-10 yards. Yes, you read that right: three series, minus-8 yards. In the second half, the Jets totaled 4 yards of offense. Brutal. Sam Darnold, back after missing two games with a shoulder injury, wasn’t sharp and was under pressure much of the game. He threw for 120 yards, was intercepted twice and was sacked six times. The Jets’ offensive line woes continue. The Jets did get in the red zone on their first three trips and scored 10 points, including their first touchdown in two games. After that, they couldn’t move the football. They finished with 190 yards total.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: Gregg Williams’ defensive unit came to play for the first time all year. The Jets didn’t allow a single touchdown, as Tyler Bass’ six field goals accounted for all of Buffalo’s scoring. "I feel like the defense came out and played like some dogs," linebacker Tarell Basham said. "We said we weren’t going to let them in the end zone. We got to be better about letting them cross the 50." The Jets gave up 420 yards of offense, which is high, gave up a 10-point cushion and didn’t force a single punt. (Bass also missed two field goals.) But the Jets forced one turnover and held Stefon Diggs to six catches for 48 yards. They did enough for the Jets to win if their offense had done something positive.

GRADE: C+

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Jets continue to get very little in the return game and give up big plays. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer let Ty Johnson take kickoffs, and he had 66 yards on three kickoffs. Former Jets Pro Bowler Andre Roberts had 103 yards in kickoff and punt returns. Roberts returned a kickoff 58 yards. Sergio Castillo made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in his NFL debut. Castillo replaced Sam Ficken, who sat out with a groin issue.

GRADE: C-

COACHING: Gase did the right thing by backing off and letting Loggains call the plays. It looked good for the first three series but then turned bad. As a coaching staff, the Jets have to figure out how to adjust better when the other team makes adjustments. The Jets also haven’t figured out the right blocking scheme and protections; the offense’s numbers and production are miserable.

GRADE: D