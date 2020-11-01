Grading the Jets: Failing marks all around in another big loss

OFFENSE: Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called the plays for the second straight game, and it looked an awful lot like last week. The Jets moved the ball the first three series, and then nothing. They were held without a touchdown for the second time in three games, and they had two first downs and 63 total yards in the second half. Last week, they had only 4 yards after halftime, so this was a step in the right direction, right? No, this team is dreadful offensively, and there is no reason for hope. Sam Darnold threw for only 133 yards; Patrick Mahomes surpassed that in the first quarter. So much for seeing what the young guys can do. Rookie receiver Denzel Mims was targeted three times and caught two passes. This was with the Jets missing their top two receivers, Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman. Rookie running back La’Mical Perine had 10 touches, the same as 37-year-old Frank Gore. Tight end Chris Herndon caught one pass and fumbled it away.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: The Jets didn’t let Le’Veon Bell beat them. That’s about all you can say because Mahomes just toyed with Gregg Williams’ group. He threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. Kansas City amassed 496 yards of offense and almost had three players with at least 100 receiving yards. Travis Kelce had 109 yards receiving, Tyreek Hill 98 and Mecole Hardman 96. Three Kansas City players attempted passes, and they were 35-for-47 for 446 yards. The Jets, as usual, couldn’t get any type of pass rush going. Mahomes had all day to throw and his targets had little trouble getting open.

GRADE: F

SPECIAL TEAMS: Two big plays by Kansas City were against coordinator Brant Boyer’s unit. The Jets’ special teams allowed Kansas City to convert a fake punt on fourth down, and on the next play, Mahomes threw his second touchdown pass. Kansas City also blocked Sergio Castillo’s 47-yard field-goal try just before the half. Those were two momentum plays that hurt the Jets. Castillo accounted for all of the Jets’ scoring with three field goals, including a 55-yarder. Rookie Braden Mann had a 60-yard punt.

GRADE: F

COACHING: Constantly falling apart after halftime indicates the coaches are not making the right adjustments. Are they making any? Other teams raise their play and the Jets fall flat. Gase and Loggains have to find a way to involve the young players more and get this offense in the end zone. Enough with the injuries; other teams are scoring without key players. The Jets tried to limit how much Mahomes had the ball by winning the time-of-possession battle in the first half. It was a good plan, but it didn’t matter. He shredded their defense anyway.

GRADE: F