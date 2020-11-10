Grading the Jets: Humming along until the fourth quarter

OFFENSE: The Jets had their three starting receivers for the first time and Joe Flacco was dealing for three quarters. The veteran, in place of the injured Sam Darnold, threw three touchdown passes; the Jets had just four all season before Monday night. Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims all had big games. Things looked really good for a while. But it wasn’t all good. They made costly mistakes. Perriman dropped a touchdown on the first series of the game. Flacco threw an ill-advised pass in the fourth quarter that was intercepted. They had a chance to win the game with less than two minutes left and went three-and-out. Overall, the Jets ran four fourth-quarter plays and gained 3 yards. That’s why they’re 0-9.

GRADE: C+

DEFENSE: Like the offense, the defense had some good moments. But they couldn’t cover Jakobi Meyers (12 catches, 169 yards). They couldn’t tackle Damiere Byrd, who ran from one sideline to the other on a 31-yard gain that set up the tying touchdown. And they couldn’t get off the field in the fourth quarter. Gregg Williams’ group allowed New England to control the ball for 13:36 in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots got points on all three possessions. They scored 13 points in the last 6:04. Cornerback Bless Austin’s defensive holding penalty on third-down on the game-tying series was a killer.

GRADE: D

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Jets continue to get very little from their return game. They also had a head-scratching penalty in the fourth quarter but they were fortunate it didn’t cost them more. The defense made a stop on third-and-1 deep in Jets territory – actually, Cam Newton slipped and fell and it ended up being a 4-yard loss. As New England lined up for the field goal, the Jets were flagged for 12 men on the field. It gave the Patriots a new set of downs. But they ended up kicking a field goal. Jets kicker Sergio Castillo made his only two field-goal tries.

GRADE: C-

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COACHING: The Jets finally looked like they had an NFL offense. You can’t question the play-calling. The offense was clicking for a while. The game plan was working. The defense was doing its job. It all looked good for three quarters. The failings at the end in all three phases shows this team does not know how to win.

GRADE: C-