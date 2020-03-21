The Jets turned to a local product as they continue to strengthen the offensive line.

Former Panthers guard Greg Van Roten, who went to Chaminade High School, has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Jets, a league source confirmed.

Roten, 30, is from Rockville Centre. He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2012. He’s started 27 games the past two seasons for the Panthers. Roten has allowed three sacks in in the last two years.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has prioritized revamping the offensive line in free agency. Roten is the fifth lineman to reach an agreement with the Jets this week, and fourth expected starter.

Van Roten has the versatility to play center and guard. His arrival could mean the Jets will move on from veteran Brian Winters. He’s signed for $7.28 million but his contract is not guaranteed and is coming off a serious shoulder injury. The Jets could just waive Winters outright or bring him back at a lesser price.

The Jets waived starting cornerback Darryl Roberts on Saturday, freeing up $6 million in cap room.

This move was expected since Roberts was guaranteed $2 million if he was on the roster on Sunday. But in a manner of days, general manager Joe Douglas released both cornerbacks who started in Week 1 last season. Trumaine Johnson was cut on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In four years (56 games) with the Jets, Roberts had 172 tackles and three interceptions.

Douglas will need to address the cornerback position after these moves. As of now, the corners are on the roster are Arthur Maulet, Bless Austin, Nate Hairson and nickel corner Brian Poole.

The Jets added depth to the secondary as well. Former Rams safety Marqui Christian agreed to a one-year deal, a source confirmed. Christian, 25, will be the third safety behind Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye and will contribute on special teams.

Veteran guard/center Josh Andrews is signing with the Jets, his agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter. Andrews has been with the Eagles and Colts. Douglas was in the Eagles front office while Anderson was there.

“He’s excited about the opportunity to reunite with GM Joe Douglas in NY,” Tessler tweeted.

Andrews, 28, played a total of 25 games and 98 offensive snaps in four NFL seasons. He’s the fourth offensive lineman Douglas has reached deals with during free agency. Douglas’ first three free-agent agreements were with left tackle George Fant, left guard Alex Lewis and center/guard Connor McGovern.