Sam Darnold was in the trainer’s room getting treatment when he heard that the Jets got rid of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Darnold said those decisions are above him.

"We were all kind of just taking it in, didn’t really know what to think of it," Darnold said on a conference call Monday afternoon. "That’s something that’s above my pay grade. I’m not going to necessarily sit here and talk about why he was let go."

Darnold said no one from the Jets had spoken to him yet. Adam Gase said he spoke to a couple of defensive players but not the team as a whole.

Gase made the decision to fire Williams after his all-out blitz call in the closing seconds of the 31-28 loss to the Raiders on Sunday prevented the Jets from getting their first win.

Nose tackle Quinnen Williams reacted to the news by tweeting out several "face palm" emojis. He later deleted the tweet.

Lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, the only defensive player made available, praised Williams for being a good coach who "puts a fire under everyone’s butt." But Fatukasi said the Jets have to move on and prepare for Seattle on Sunday.

"It’s kind of hard to explain because we have a ton of respect for Gregg Williams," Fatukasi said. "We know that this is a tough business. At the end of the day we have to figure out a way to move forward this week."

Gase named assistant head coach/linebackers coach Frank Bush the interim defensive coordinator. Fatukasi believes the Jets will attack practices and games the same way under Bush.

"As far as his approach and the rest of the coaches, I don’t see any lapses in the aggression of how we’re going to approach this week," Fatukasi said.

No more changes

Gase said no other staff changes have been made, which means as of now Williams’ son, Blake Williams, is staying. He is a defensive assistant and works with defensive line coach Andre Carter.

Van Roten hurt

Right guard Greg Van Roten’s first season as a Jet may be over.

The Long Beach product and former Chaminade High School star left Sunday’s game early after injuring his toe. Gase listed Van Roten among two other players who were in the game as possibly out for the remaining four games.

The other two were rookie safety Ashtyn Davis (foot) and defensive back Bennett Jackson (hamstring).

Van Roten signed a three-year deal with the Jets in free agency. He played every offensive snap before leaving Sunday’s game.