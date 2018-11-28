FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Left guard James Carpenter had been one of the Jets' most dependable and reliable players. But now his season is over and perhaps his Jets’ career is done, too.

Carpenter was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. He will be a free agent this offseason and with the Jets expected to retool the offensive line, there’s a good chance Carpenter won’t return.

But after the Jets signed Carpenter to a four-year deal in 2105, he started and played in every game before missing Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. His streak of 58 consecutive games also included Carpenter playing in 97 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps.

“It’s big,” Todd Bowles said of losing Carpenter. “He’s one of our captains, one of the toughest guys we have on the team. It’s tough for him because he doesn’t get injured as much, at least not while he was here. Next guy has to step up and play.”

With Carpenter out in the last game, Bowles slid center Spencer Long to left guard and played Jonotthan Harrison at center. The Jets signed Long last offseason to be their center but he has had issues snapping the ball. So Bowles could stick with this alignment.

Bowles, however, said he also would look at Dakota Dozier and Brent Qvale for the left guard spot.

To fill Carpenter’s roster spot, offensive lineman Ben Braden was promoted from the practice squad. The Jets also signed former Florida running back Mark Thompson to their practice squad.

Injury report

Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb), Robby Anderson (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Maye missed Sunday’s game. Bowles was asked if Maye’s injury was serious enough that he would be placed on IR, and he said, “He’s pretty sore. We’ll continue to monitor it and we’ll make that decision.”

Flying QB

Sam Darnold got a kick out of seeing 39-year-old Josh McCown’s helicopter dive for a first down in Sunday’s loss. Darnold said Davis Webb, who was the No. 2 quarterback that day with Darnold sidelined, immediately started buckling his chinstrap. But McCown got up and stayed in the game.