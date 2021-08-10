FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Hamsah Nasirildeen has slipped up more than once when he’s spoken about his position.

"I give the right answer now," Nasirildeen said after Jets practice Tuesday. "I said safety a couple of times."

Nasirildeen was a defensive back at Florida State. But the Jets drafted him in the sixth round, knowing they would convert him into a linebacker.

It may be new to him, but Nasirildeen has been making a good impression on his coaches. He’s been playing outside linebacker with the starters in the Jets’ new 4-3 scheme, and he’s getting more comfortable at it every day.

"Hamsah looks fantastic," coach Robert Saleh said. "He’s got a lot of energy to him. It’s a matter of continuing to learn the game, learn the process and learn all the little nuances that separate great players and take it one day at a time. He’s doing a good job."

The Jets drafted two players who spent their college career in the secondary and are turning them into linebackers. The other is Jamien Sherwood, a fifth-round pick from Auburn.

Nasirildeen is 6-3, 215 pounds with length, speed and the coverage ability that Saleh wants in his linebackers. He also impressed the Jets with his work ethic and desire to play football after a major injury.

Late in his junior year, Nasirildeen tore his ACL while trying to make a tackle on Florida’s Kadarius Toney. Nasirildeen rehabbed and worked tirelessly to return as a senior. He played in Florida State’s last two games.

"It showed them my commitment to my game and that I was able to play," Nasirildeen said. "But I really feel like it meant more to me just to be able to get some games in, be able to get my feet back in the door and not just go a whole year without football and step into an NFL training camp."

The Jets’ first preseason game is Saturday against the Giants, who drafted Toney. Nasirildeen said he’s not thinking about or concerned with what happened the last time they both were on the field together.

"No, I don’t think like that," he said. "I honestly think he’s a good player and I like the way he plays the game. I don’t really concern myself with stuff like that. I got to tackle people every day."

Nasirildeen ended his junior year with 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was expected to go much higher in the draft, but he fell because of the injury. When the Jets took him, Nasirildeen said they "got a dog."

After meeting the coaches, he started watching film of Saleh’s defenses with 49ers. Nasirildeen focused in on the linebackers and particularly Fred Warner, who played some nickel corner in college.

Now, Nasirildeen isn’t surprised that he’s been working with the starters. He said it was one of his goals. But he also gives his teammates credit for helping him through this transition.

Nasirildeen said the communication on defense has been tremendous. He’s also leaned on veteran starting linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis. Mosley, a former Pro Bowl player, is a constant source of information.

"I try to pick his brain every time he talks," Nasirildeen said. "Every day. Every comment he has. Even as he’s playing, I try to watch how he does it and see the little ways that he can steal plays, steal opportunities to make plays."

The Jets hope Nasirildeen turns out to be a steal of this draft.