TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Le'Veon Bell among Jets players dealing with illness

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets reacts on the

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets reacts on the sidelines against the Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are dealing with numerous illnesses to key players.

Le’Veon Bell is not practicing Thursday because of an illness. He's the third Jets player to miss practice this week due to illness, joining tight end Ryan Griffin and defensive back Maurice Canady.

Adam Gase said he hasn’t gotten any indication that there is a specific bug going through the locker room.

“They haven’t said that to me,” Gase said. “Every case has been something different. It hasn’t been like, ‘Hey, we got three guys with the flu.’ We’re going to have another conversation later today to see if it’s more something to do with that.”

The Seahawks and Patriots dealt with illnesses that spread throughout the team last week. New England took two planes to Houston to keep the sick players away from the healthy ones.

Gase said he didn’t know yet whether Bell would be able to return Friday.

Canady didn’t practice Wednesday and wasn’t expected to practice Thursday. Gase said the plan is for Griffin — who missed Wednesday's practice — to be limited Thursday, but they’re being cautious with him because he’s already dropped a few pounds.

“He feels a lot better,” Gase said. “We want to be smart because he already lost a little weight. I don’t want him to get any kind of soft tissue injury.”

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jake Marisnick of the Astros looks on during Mets trade for Astros OF Jake Marisnick
Taurean Prince of the Nets reacts after a Prince making Nets' trade of Crabbe even better
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives as Atlanta Nets' starters clamp down on Hawks, pull away for victory
Mets owner Fred Wilpon looks on during the Wilpons in talks to sell majority stake in Mets
Fred Wilpon (R) talks with Jeff Wilpon during Timeline of Wilpon family's ownership of Mets
Steve Cohen speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Lennon: Unlike Wilpons, potential Mets owner would spend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search