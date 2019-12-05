FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are dealing with numerous illnesses to key players.

Le’Veon Bell is not practicing Thursday because of an illness. He's the third Jets player to miss practice this week due to illness, joining tight end Ryan Griffin and defensive back Maurice Canady.

Adam Gase said he hasn’t gotten any indication that there is a specific bug going through the locker room.

“They haven’t said that to me,” Gase said. “Every case has been something different. It hasn’t been like, ‘Hey, we got three guys with the flu.’ We’re going to have another conversation later today to see if it’s more something to do with that.”

The Seahawks and Patriots dealt with illnesses that spread throughout the team last week. New England took two planes to Houston to keep the sick players away from the healthy ones.

Gase said he didn’t know yet whether Bell would be able to return Friday.

Canady didn’t practice Wednesday and wasn’t expected to practice Thursday. Gase said the plan is for Griffin — who missed Wednesday's practice — to be limited Thursday, but they’re being cautious with him because he’s already dropped a few pounds.

“He feels a lot better,” Gase said. “We want to be smart because he already lost a little weight. I don’t want him to get any kind of soft tissue injury.”