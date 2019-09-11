Key players missing practice for Jets today

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets were preparing to take the practice field Wednesday without some key players. No Sam Darnold, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Enunwa, Quinnen Williams and perhaps Jamal Adams.

Adam Gase announced that Enunwa will miss the season with a neck injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Mosley (groin) and Williams (ankle) also were injured Sunday. Gase said both are “progressing pretty fast, giving us good hope” that both guys can play Monday night against the Browns.

Darnold has strep throat, Gase said. Darnold came to practice but he was sent home because “he’s still kind of contagious.” Gase said Darnold would play Monday.

Adams has a sore hip/back that Gase said worsened since the game. Gase said Adams likely would sit out of practice.