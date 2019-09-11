TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Key players missing practice for Jets today

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets celebrates his fumble recovery in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets were preparing to take the practice field Wednesday without some key players. No Sam Darnold, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Enunwa, Quinnen Williams and perhaps Jamal Adams.

Adam Gase announced that Enunwa will miss the season with a neck injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Mosley (groin) and Williams (ankle) also were injured Sunday. Gase said both are “progressing pretty fast, giving us good hope” that both guys can play Monday night against the Browns.

Darnold has strep throat, Gase said. Darnold came to practice but he was sent home because “he’s still kind of contagious.” Gase said Darnold would play Monday.

Adams has a sore hip/back that Gase said worsened since the game. Gase said Adams likely would sit out of practice.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Noah Dobson skates during Islanders rookie camp at Three questions for the Isles entering training camp
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before Odell's coach: 'He knows how to harness his emotions'
France's Frank Ntilikina at right celebrates with Mathias Ntilikina, France stun U.S. in FIBA World Cup quarters
Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa heads upfield during Jets WR Enunwa done for season with neck injury
Anders Lee of the Islanders celebrates his game Isles look to build as training camp nears
Todd Frazier reacts at second base after his Frazier drives in all three Mets runs in win over D-backs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search