FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The odds were again listed as long Friday morning on the Jets overtaking Tom Brady and the powerhouse Patriots on their home turf. Later in the day, it looked as if the 22-point line was charitable after the final injury report came out.

Besides the given of mono-stricken quarterback Sam Darnold missing his second straight game Sunday, the 0-2 Jets will have some significant cleats to fill on defense.

Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) is out. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and first-round defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) are doubtful and could very well miss their second straight game.

Starting defensive lineman Steve McLendon (hip) is questionable. So is slot cornerback Brian Poole (groin). So are three of the five starting offensive linemen, guards Kelechi Osemele (knee), who didn’t practice Friday and was added to the report, and Brian Winters (shoulder) and left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle).

In all, 13 Jets are listed as questionable, doubtful or out. Tight end Chris Herndon and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland are still suspended. Inside linebacker Avery Williamson (knee) is already gone for the year.

But coach Adam Gase always preaches: “So what? Now what?”

“The thing that I love about the ‘So what? Now what?’ thing is like when someone goes down or we reach adversity, we can’t change that happened,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “We’ve just got to move on to the next thing and allow the next guy to step up and trust that that next guy stepping up is going to do his job.”

Mosley did his job very well in Week 1 against Buffalo before getting hurt. The Jets have their bye after this game. They’re hoping Darnold can return for Week 5 at Philadelphia, and they can hope the same for Mosley.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’s the quarterback of our defense, a guy (who’s) a multi-Pro Bowler, all that,” Gase said. “He’s one of the leaders of our group … I think Neville (Hewitt) has done a great job moving over to that spot and doing everything he can with the knowledge that he has.”

Rookie Blake Cashman has seen time at the other inside linebacker spot with Mosley out.

“Every week I felt like I’ve been learning a lot more, especially from the vets,” Cashman said. “Just getting real game experience has definitely helped.”

The Patriots have won their first two games by counts of 33-3 and 43-0. Asked if the Jets believe they can win this game against the defending champs, Cashman said, “Yes.”

“We’re going to prepare to win,” Williams said, “and that’s what we’re expecting to go … there and do.”

Notes & quotes: Receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) is doubtful. Running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon (ankle, hamstring), receiver Josh Bellamy (shoulder) and safety/special teamer Rontez Miles (hip) are questionable … Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Brady has helped his children’s foundation with signed memorabilia for auction. “He’s a good friend,” he said, “except not on that (game) day.”