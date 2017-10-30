Playing on Thursday night a problem for injured Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Limited rest and preparation mean that teams rarely look forward to their Thursday night football game, but with a long list of injured, the Jets appeared in particularly rough shape on Monday with kickoff three short days later.

Despite the Jets having only a walk-through, six players did not practice. Buster Skrine was among those who were limited, though he still is not through concussion protocol. Coach Todd Bowles said that the quick turnaround could mean that defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot), who did not practice, might not recover in time from Sunday to face the Bills. Although he has sat out a number of practices, Wilkerson has played in every game.

“It may change,” Bowles said, when asked if this was the week in which Wilkerson’s injuries got the better of him. “It’s going to be tough. We’ll see.”

Wilkerson appeared more optimistic, though he was quick to dismiss questions about either his shoulder or foot.

“I take care of my body,” he said. “I get treatment each and every day. You guys see me out there each and every week doing my job. Why do we have to talk about injuries?”

“You think you’ll be on the field Thursday?” he said, addressing reporters. “We’ll see.”

Cornerback Morris Claiborne has a sore foot, Bowles said, adding he was unsure if he’d play. Fullback Lawrence Thomas (concussion) won’t play. Bowles didn’t rule out any of the other players who did not practice: safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) and defensive tackle Ed Stinson (neck).

Running back Matt Forte (knee), tackle Brent Qvale (toe), tackle Brandon Shell (neck) and Skrine were limited. After practice, Forte underlined how Thursday games are a problem.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“If they’re interested in player safety this isn’t conducive to player safety,” he said. “You might be going out there with players playing injured out there . . . Three or four days in between games is not conducive to being healthy in the long run.”