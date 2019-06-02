The Jets continued to bring in candidates for their vacant general manager job with Joe Douglas interviewing on Sunday, the team announced.

Douglas, the Eagles’ director of player personnel, was the third known candidate to interview and is considered to be the leading candidate to replace Mike Maccagnan. Douglas and Jets coach Adam Gase worked together for one season with the Bears.

Douglas has spent the past three years with the Eagles. He helped GM Howie Roseman assemble the roster that won the Super Bowl two years ago. Douglas also spent 15 years with the Ravens, including 13 as a scout. He was instrumental in the Ravens drafting quarterback Joe Flacco in 2008, who was the Super Bowl XLVII MVP.

The Jets started their interviews on Friday with Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer visiting with the team. Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot interviewed on Saturday.

Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly is also expected to interview. It’s unclear whether the Jets will add another name or two to their interview list. The Jets had requested to interview Vikings assistant GM George Paton, but he declined the request and will stay in Minnesota, The Athletic reported.

Jets chairman and chief executive officer Christopher Johnson appointed Gase as the acting GM after Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger were both relieved of their duties on May 15. Johnson said that Gase would “assist” in finding Maccagnan’s replacement.

Gase is familiar with both Douglas and Kelly. Gase and Kelly worked together with the Broncos and Bears. Gase has no past working relationship with Fitterer and Fontenot.

Gase has acknowledged that he and Maccagnan had disagreements, but said that he had no role in Maccagnan losing his job. He added that it will be Johnson’s decision on who the new GM will be.

“Christopher has to make the decision on who he likes, who he wants and what their vision is,” Gase said on May 23. “We have to go through this process to figure out what he’s looking for, how he feels when he meets somebody.”

Johnson said during a conference call on the day Maccagnan was relieved of his duties that he is looking for a particular candidate to be his new GM.

“I want a strategic thinker, a great manager, a communicator, someone who can collaborate well with the building,” Johnson said. “I’m convinced I’m going to find that person."