Jets invite Stony Brook safety Tyrice Beverette to rookie minicamp

Beverette, a two-time second team All-CAA performer, led the Seawolves with 96 tackles.

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette looks on

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette looks on against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Stony Brook strong safety Tyrice Beverette was invited to participate in the Jets’ rookie minicamp next weekend.

Also, a trio of Auburn players — offensive linemen Austin Golson, tackle Darius James and linebacker Tre’ Williams — agreed to terms with the Jets as undrafted free agents. Golson played all five line spots for Auburn last season.

The Jets also agreed to terms with Oklahoma running back Dimitri Flowers.

