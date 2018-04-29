Stony Brook strong safety Tyrice Beverette was invited to participate in the Jets’ rookie minicamp next weekend.

Beverette, a two-time second team All-CAA performer, led the Seawolves with 96 tackles.

Also, a trio of Auburn players — offensive linemen Austin Golson, tackle Darius James and linebacker Tre’ Williams — agreed to terms with the Jets as undrafted free agents. Golson played all five line spots for Auburn last season.

The Jets also agreed to terms with Oklahoma running back Dimitri Flowers.