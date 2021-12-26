OFFENSE: B+

Zach Wilson showed tremendous poise, leadership and overall skills to run this offense without three starting receivers, two starting guards and losing players to injury in the game. Wilson threw for 102 yards and rushed for 91, a single-game record for a Jets quarterback. He also had a 52-yard touchdown run, the longest run by a Jets quarterback. The Jets ran for a season-high 273 yards, their most in more than three years. Rookie Michael Carter rushed for a career-best 118 yards. Braxton Berrios was the Jets’ leading receiver with five catches for 37 yards. He had a 12-yard grab on third-and-9 on the Jets’ last drive, but Berrios did his best work on special teams. The Jets had 373 yards of total offense, the first time they went over 300 yards since Wilson returned from injury five games ago.

DEFENSE: B+

It never should have come down to a final play. C.J. Mosley had an interception that would have ended the game one play earlier. The fact that the Jets made a defensive stand — which they haven’t done much this season — to win the game was almost fitting for this situation. They were without five starters because of COVID-19 and another because of injury. Mosley had a big strip sack that Ronnie Blair recovered deep in Jaguars’ territory. Kyle Phillips applied pressure on Trevor Lawrence while he was attempting a pass on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter. Lawrence ended up throwing a jump ball into the end zone that no one caught. That was a huge stop for the defense. The Jets also had a goal-line stand on the Jaguars’ first drive of the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

Berrios broke free on a kickoff and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown right after the Jaguars took the lead early in the second quarter. It was a huge momentum shift. Berrios and Tevin Coleman had a good day returning kicks, six for 228 yards. Kicker Eddy Pineiro had an extra point blocked, but he made his other PAT and both field goals. The big one, a 20-yarder, came with 1:47 left and forced the Jaguars to have to score a touchdown to win the game.

COACHING: A

The Jets were without their head coach, Robert Saleh, but acting coach Ron Middleton and the coordinators did a great job of getting things out of players who never started for the Jets or weren’t with them before this week. Middleton was aggressive and took a lot of chances, going for it on fourth down five times. One resulted in a touchdown that gave the Jets an eight-point lead in the fourth. It was a great play call by offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur that led to Wilson hitting offensive lineman Conor McDermott for the touchdown. Middleton was smart to kick the field goal on the last fourth down.