The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Jets 29-15 on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets rushes the ball for 4 yards in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Ryan Griffin of the Jets scores a touchdown after a 24-yard reception thrown by Sam Darnold against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a football game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs the ball in the first quarter of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Sam Darnold of the Jets drops back to throw a pass in the second quarter of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Sam Darnold of the Jets hands the ball off to Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Sam Darnold of the Jets meet after a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot, back left, sacks Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen, left, tackles Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and forces a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, right, makes a reception in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, left, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams, left, and linebacker Blake Cashman go after a Jacksonville Jaguars tipped pass but cannot make the interception during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is tackled by Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, left, after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Sam Darnold of the Jets looks on after throwing an interception to Tre Herndon of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Sam Darnold of the Jets is sacked by Dawuane Smoot of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Ryan Griffin of the Jets runs for yardage during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Ryan Griffin of the Jets runs a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.

Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019.